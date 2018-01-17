App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Jan 17, 2018 09:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bharat Forge sets up R&D facility for e-vehicles in Britain

The Electric Mobility R&D centre will be able to tap into the extensive testing facilities at the Mira Technology Park as well as the pool of engineering talents in the British Midlands, a release said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image

Pune-based auto components major Bharat Forge has opened an R&D facility in Britain for developing components and sub-systems focused on e-vehicles.

The Electric Mobility R&D centre will be able to tap into the extensive testing facilities at the Mira Technology Park as well as the pool of engineering talents in the British Midlands, a release said.

"We are really impressed with the infrastructure and the facilities available in the Mira Technology Park and have set up a research facility focused on R&D for powertrain solutions for electric vehicles," Bharat Forge executive director Amit Kalyani said.

tags #Auto #Bharat Forge #Business #Technology

