Benelli Leoncino Scrambler spotted during test drive in Pune

Italian bike manufacturer Benelli has been making headlines in India with its recent ventures aimed at grabbing a slice of country’s surging motorcycle market. Now the company’s upcoming model, the Benelli Leoncino Scrambler has been spotted by enthusiasts in Pune, raising hopes of an imminent launch.

According to a report in the Indian Autos Blog, the new Leoncino was spotted near the ARAI facility in Pune while carrying out a test drive. The report also carried a picture of the bike that was credited to YouTuber CarReisen. As per the picture, the new bike that is painted in a camouflaged pattern is seen having a unique feature i.e. a saree guard to suit the Indian market.

Also Read: The new cruiser from Benelli expected to challenge Royal Enfield in India

The bike according to various reports is powered by a 499.6 cc in-line twin cylinder DOHC engine that comes with a six-speed transmission. The bike will be able to generate 47 BHP of power at 8500 rpm and a maximum 45 NM of torque at 4500 rpm.

When it comes to the wheels, the bike will have alloyed wheels equipped with ABS and it will also come with 185 mm ground clearance with a fuel tank capacity of 15 litres.

The model was expected to make its entry into the Indian market earlier this year when the company showcased its other bikes during EICMA 2017. But with the launch of the model in Malaysia last month it is pretty clear that the model will be arriving in the country not later than the first half of 2018.

With an expected price of approximately Rs 4,50,000 the bike will be the cheapest scrambler available in the Indian market.