Believe it or not! Rural India’s bad roads are giving 100cc bikes a smooth ride

Pothole-ridden, back-breaking roads are a nuisance for riders, commuters and civic bodies alike. The nightmare, however, has become a lifeline for and is sprucing up sales if 100cc geared motorcycles — a segment the auto industry had written off owing to dipping sales.

The affordable 100cc bikes segment, typically priced under Rs 45,000, grew 19 percent in December. The growth is a departure from the norm in an otherwise dull month for two-wheeler sales. It is also much higher than 125cc commuter bike segment. According to bike makers growth in demand for 100cc bikes has been a sustained affair since the last few months. Bike manufacturers says growth in demand for 100cc bikes has been a sustained affair over the past few months.

Consistent fall in demand, gradual move to higher engine capacity bikes coupled with skyrocketing demand for easy-to-ride gearless scooters prompted manufacturers to write off the affordable 100 cc bike segment.

Not a Rocky Ride

India’s rural areas, marked with poor quality roads, are the biggest markets of such bikes. The Ministry of Rural Development data shows that 40 percent of villages are not connected by roads. Rural areas account for 75 percent of the country’s overall demand for bikes and contribute to more than 50 percent of two-wheeler sales.

“Rural areas have rough roads or no roads at all. The buyer there knows that the motorcycle is the more stable vehicle compared to scooters. A scooter cannot handle the rural roads whereas the bigger tyres of a motorcycle can easily navigate through them. A rapid moving scooter is bound to fall on bad roads, but a motorcycle won’t,” Eric Vas, president (motorcycle business), Bajaj Auto told Moneycontrol.

Pune-based Bajaj Auto gave up scooter manufacturing a decade ago to focus solely on motorcycles. The company has seen enthusiastic response for its budget bikes CT100 and Platina, both of which make up for half of the company’s monthly sales.

Companies like Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI), who is the market leader in scooters, have been trying to push scooters in such markets in the hope of higher ‘scooterisation’. HMSI’s budget 110cc bikes have received lukewarm response from the buyers.

India’s largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp is also the market leader in the budget bike segment with models such as HF Dawn and Splendor leading the pack. The company sells such bikes in large numbers in low income states such as Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Orissa where road conditions are poor.

Mileage Matters

“One of the other reasons why the 100cc has made a comeback is because of better fuel efficiency. Economy bikes will always give better fuel economy than scooter and this is very important in cost sensitive markets like rural market,” Bajaj Auto’s Vas said.

Typically, a 100cc bike can return a mileage of up to 75 km/litre compared to around 40 km/litre offered by scooters.

The Silver Lining

With petrol prices inching closer to Rs 80 per litre, the two-wheeler industry could again see a paradigm shift in buying pattern as customers will likely opt for easy-on-pocket budget bikes rather than higher engine capacity bikes that are comparatively less fuel-efficient and expensive.