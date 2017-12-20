Ashok Leyland plans manufacturing footprints in Africa, Latin America

Chennai-based truck and bus manufacturer Ashok Leyland said it is steadily progressing on plans to have satellite plants outside India in a bid to generate one-third of its revenue from outside of the country.

Keeping in mind the rising competition at home from a growing number of players including heavyweights like Daimler, MAN and Volvo the company is hedging its future by entering markets similar to India.

Earlier this year Ashok Leyland opened an assembly plant in Dhaka, Bangladesh which has a capacity to make 9600 trucks and buses every year. It also has a plant in Ras al-Khaimah, in the United Arab Emirates.

Anuj Khaturia, President (global trucks), Ashok Leyland, said, “The Bangladesh plant is up and running; it started in January this year. The others are subject to decisions, we are progressing on them but the environment and economy of certain countries are fluid so we have to do course correction accordingly. We are working on them and in due course we will be having plants which will come up in various countries.”

While the immediate focus for the company is the African continent for later years Ashok Leyland could look at Latin America and ASEAN markets.

“We have the RAK plant doing very well, Bangladesh plant has started and we have a small operation in Sri Lanka also. Going forward we will be seeing some satellite plants in Africa, especially East Africa and West Africa”, added Khaturia.

Such assembly plants, which could be completely or semi knocked down (CKD/SKD) plants, will put together vehicle parts shipped from Ashok Leyland's India-based plants the investment required will not be huge.

For instance the investment for the Bangladesh plant was around USD 5 million. The one planned for Kenya, where a bus plant is envisaged, could be of similar nature.

Through this international expansion the company is targeting a minimum of one-third of the revenues to come from outside India in the near future from the current 10 percent.

“Our long stated vision is that we would like to have one-third of sales coming from outside of India," added Khaturia.

Ashok Leyland, which exports to 30 countries, is the market leader in Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Mauritius and has a significant presence in Middle East and Africa. It already has a plant in UAE whose capacity is being raised by 50 percent to 6,000 units a year.

In comparison commercial vehicle market leader Tata Motors has plants in South Africa, Thailand, South Korea, Morocco and Ukraine. The Mumbai-based company is exploring possibilities of opening assembly plants in Africa and Asia.