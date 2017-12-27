Another competitor for Royal Enfield's 650cc Interceptor? Kawasaki Vulcan S650's teaser surfaces

A teaser image of the upcoming Kawasaki Vulcan S650 has appeared on the official Indian website of the company. The teaser indicates towards the plans of the Japanese manufacturer to plunge into the emerging cruiser bike market in India.

The new bike, as per a report in the Overdrive could be pitted against the likes of Harley Davidson’s Street 750 and Royal Enfield’s upcoming 650cc Interceptor. Powered by a 649 cc twin cylinder liquid cool engine, that comes with a six-speed gearbox, the cruiser bike generates 61 PS of power at 7500 rpm and 63 nm of torque at 6600 rpm.

It is expected that the bike will come with various features and specifications that are available on the model across the globe. The model will come with a unique ‘ERGO-FIT’ feature, meaning that the foot pegs, seats and handlebars will come with three-way adjustment arrangement that suits people of different heights.

It will also have a seven-way adjustable rear spring preload and dual-channel ABS system that will make riding a much more comfortable experience. Besides this, the bike will come with several optional accessories including windshield, Kawasaki emblems among other things.

Though it is not yet clear what the exact price of the model is or when will it be finally launched, the model is expected to cost around Rs 6.5 lakh as it is expected to be assembled locally in company’s manufacturing plant established in Chakan, near Pune.

While the price of the model would mean that it will cost more than Royal Enfield’s upcoming 650 cc Interceptor, the comparably lower price could provide stiff competition to the cruiser models from companies like the Harley Davidson.

Thus, we can conclude that Kawasaki’s decision to launch a cruiser in the country will surely shakeup the rising segment in two-wheelers.