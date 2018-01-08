App
Jan 08, 2018 03:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Auto Expo 2018: Maruti Suzuki to unveil new SUV concept, Tata Motors to focus on smart mobility

Maruti Suzuki will showcase Future S concept while Tata Motors will unveil its new design language Impact Design 2.0 at the Auto Expo in February.

Swaraj Baggonkar @swarajsb

Maruti Suzuki and Tata Motors, two of India's top four automakers, on Monday provided a glimpse of their offerings at the upcoming Auto Expo which kicks off next month.

Car market leader Maruti Suzuki will showcase Future S concept, a compact car designed on the lines of a sports utility vehicle (SUV). The maker of Swift and Alto also released sketches of the concept car on Monday.

The car will have an upright stance giving a higher seating and ground clearance. It will have a “horizontal hood giving it an aggressive stance”.

Maruti Suzuki Future -S concept

"The increasing preference for UVs and their bold architecture inspired our design team to study a new character for compact cars," said C V Raman, senior executive director (engineering), Maruti Suzuki India.

Meanwhile, Mumbai-based India's fourth-largest car maker Tata Motors will put the impetus on smart mobility keeping in line with the government's vision for future mobility solutions.

The company will showcase 26 smart mobility solutions across its passenger and commercial vehicle categories.

"For over seven decades, Tata Motors has led the mobility space in the country by bringing global innovations to meet customer needs. In line with our efforts to support the government's vision our pavilion at the Auto Expo is developed under the theme of Smart Mobility, Smart Cities," Guenter Butschek, CEO and MD, Tata Motors said.

The company will showcase its new design language — Impact Design 2.0 — in passenger vehicles at the Auto Expo which kicks off on February 9 and ends February 14.

