Asus launches Zenfone Selfie 4 Pro priced at Rs 23,999, dual camera Zenfone Selfie 4 to cost Rs 14,999

Their #Selfiestick campaign on Twitter kept everyone guessing, and now, the cat’s out of the bag.

Taiwanese electronics giant Asus on Thursday unveiled Zenfone 4 Selfie Pro and two variants of the Zenfone 4 Selfie, marking the debut of the Zenfone 4 Selfie series in India. Zenfone 4 Selfie comes in two variants —one with the dual camera and other with single camera.

While the single-camera Asus Zenfone 4 Selfie costs is priced Rs 9,999, it's variant with dual camera is priced Rs 14,999. Asus Zenfone 4 Selfie Pro will cost Rs 23,999.

Dinesh Sharma, Director at Asus Mobile Product Centre said the launch was banking on the “Redefining Selfie”, the technological backup of which happens to be Asus’s Super Pixel Camera Technology.

The technology behind the “Super Pixel camera” happens to be Sony IMX 362 sensor with a wide aperture of F1.8 and 1.4 micro metre pixel size.

All three cameras also have a soft light LED flash that complements the front camera.

The Zenfone Selfie family offers the 120-degree wide angle camera allows a large part of the surrounding environment to fit into the frame, thus giving a 200 percent wider view, according to Asus.

The new Asus phone range allows image beautification, video beautification and live stream beautification for Facebook, YouTube and Periscopes.

The Dual Selfie Pro flagship smartphone sports a combination of 24 megapixel Sony IMX 362 sensor camera with a 120 degree wide angle to deserve the namesake.

The camera comes with a 1.4 UHD video for the main selfie and rear cameras, and in a first for a smartphone, features 4K UHD video recording both for the front and rear camera setups.

There is a 16 MP rear camera setup with LED flash as well.

Under the hood, it packs a Qualcomm Snapdagon octa Core processor complemented by 4 GB RAM and 32 GB storage expandable upto 2 TB. It comes in a metallic finish body which is 6.85 mm thin, weighting 145 grams.

The camera can be switched to various modes, such as beauty, super resolution, panorama, time lapse, slow motion and Pro (for adjusting manual settings) as well as Asus's signature GIF animation mode.

Asus Zenfone 4 Selfie comes In a similar 5.5 inch IPS display with 2.5 D counter glass.

The Zenfone 4 Selfie Dual Camera sports a 20 MP selfie camera at the front with similiar 120-degree wide angle viewing, LED flash and 16 MP rear camera kit. Under the

Under the hood, it has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 octa-core processor with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage expandable up to 2 TB. It also has a 5-magnet speaker.

The Zenfone 4 selfie also comes with triple slots- one for Micro SD cards to expand storage and two other for dual SIMs.

It comes with a fingerprint sensor with haptic feedback that unlocks in 0.3 seconds and is lightweight at 144 grams, although it feels thicker than the Zenfone 4 Selfie Pro. It is powered by a 3,000 maH battery.

This has been designed specially keeping in mind the needs of the Indian market, in a bid keep the entry level phone of the Zenfone 4 series at an affordable price of Rs 9,999.

It sports a 13 MP front soft light selfie camera, with similar 140 degrees selfie panorama, a 13-megapixel rear camera with lED flash.

It too, is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 Octa core processor and comes with 3 GB of RAM and 34 GB memory expandable up to 2 TB.

The phone comes with triple slots, a fingerprint sensor and weighs 144 grams.

All three phones support fast charging.

All three phones will be made available exclusively via Flipkart, and sales are to commence September 21 onwards.