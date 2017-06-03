As NCP, CPI(M) accept EVM Hackathon challenge, a timeline how they evolved

Moneycontrol News

The debates regarding the electronic voting machine (EVMs) continues to raise eyeballs in India. The most recent chapter of this ongoing controversy was added today when two political parties, NCP and CPI(M) came forward to accept the challenge put forward by the Election Commission today.

The four-hour long challenge will be conducted after the commission had put forward the challenge to prove its machines could be hacked.

Here's a quick timeline of EVMs came into being and how they rose to become the cornerstone of the temple of democracy in India.

> M B Haneefa invented India`s first voting machine in 1980. The machine named as electronically operated vote counting machine is exhibited all over Tamilnadu. Election commission use EVMs on a limited basis for the first time in the 1982 by-elections held at North Paravoor legislative assembly in Kerala.

> In 1989 the commission in collaboration with Electronic Corporation of India Limited introduce EVMs. The machines are since being made at Electronic Corporation of India, Hyderabad and Bharat Electronics Limited, Bangaluru. It has also been exported to countries including Nepal, Bhutan , Namibia and Kenya.

> The question over the reliability of EVM was raised as early as 2010 when Subramanian Swamy led an international conference and questioned the reliability of the machines. An independent team of experts also released videos on their research showing the alleged vulnerabilities of the machines.

> In 2011, as a response to a PIL the Supreme Court asked the Election Commission to consider modifying EVMs. The Delhi High Court in 2012 ruled that the EVM in its present form are `not tamper-proof’ in response to a writ filed by Subramanian Swamy.

> After the unprecedented victory of BJP in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, BSP chief Mayavati came forward alleging tampering of EVMs in favor of the ruling party. The viewpoint got support from other political parties including Samajwadi Party and AAP.

> AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal blamed the defeat at MCD polls to tampered EVMs and asked for the total banishing of machines. Party MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj showed a 'live demonstration' of hacking of a voting machine at the assembly. It was later revealed that the machine was not the one used by Election Commission.

> Election Commission announced an open challenge asking any person or parties to tamper the machines used by the Commission. Only two parties accepted the challenge.