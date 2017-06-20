As Boeing hints at bidding adieu to 747, here's what makes the Jumbo Jet iconic

Moneycontrol News

One of the world’s most recognisable aircraft, Boeing 747 or 'Jumbo Jet' as it popularly called, may soon be phased out by its manufacturer.

In its annual forecast, the American airplane maker has predicted that airlines will use more efficient twin-engine jets over the next two decades instead of four-engine behemoths like the 747, reports Bloomberg. Boeing has warned it may stop making the passenger version of the 747-8, the latest generation of the model.

“We don’t see much demand for really big aircraft going forward,’’ Randy Tinseth, Boeing’s vice president for marketing, said at a briefing ahead of the Paris Air Show earlier this week.

The 747 has a fabled history. Boeing’s 707 and 727 are widely considered to be the ones which made air travel popular, but it was the 747, which first took flight in 1969, that brought it within the reach of middle class by making it affordable.

So, what else makes 747 the ‘queen of the sky’? Here's a lowdown:

>It was the first wide-body aircraft ever produced, having two aisles in the aircraft cabin.

>747 is a part of series of passenger aircraft made by Boeing, each starting with 7 and ending with 7 (7X7). The first aircraft in the series was 707, first 7 being an internal code for passenger aircrafts and last 7 just because 700 would not sound fancy.

>Its ‘hump’ like upper deck makes it easily recognisable. It houses not just a cockpit but used to have a full bar in the earlier days.

>The most refreshing feature about the aircraft was space. Its upper deck could easily be used for a lounge or a few extra seats. American Airlines even placed a piano bar near the back of its 747s.

>Till the arrival of Airbus A380, Boeing's 747 was the largest aircraft in the world, accommodating more than 400 seats in a three-class layout and more than 600 seats in the single-class layout.

> It was two-and-a-half times larger than Boeing 707, the first passenger plane made by Boeing.

>This four-engine aircraft can travel up to the speed of 920 km/h with an intercontinental range of 13,450 km.

>The 747 has a wing sweep (angle between the main body and the wings) of 37.5 degrees—more than any other commercial aircraft in the world.

>747’s hinged nose door could open for accommodating larger loads. This was in addition to the cargo door on the left.

>The reason behind its such nose door and 'hump' was the fear among the designers who thought that it would soon be replaced by supersonic aircrafts for passenger transport. Ergo, it could easily be converted into a cargo plane by removing all the seats if needed.

> In 1974, NASA purchased a 747 and converted it into the Shuttle Carrier Aircraft to carry the space shuttle back and forth across the country.

>The Boeing Everett Factory in Washington, where the aircraft is assembled, is the largest building in the world by volume at 13,385,378 cubic meters.

>A modified version of the 747 is the US Air Force One, the aircraft used by US presidents for air travel across the world.