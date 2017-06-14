Are advertisers losing the game to adblockers, again?

Moneycontrol News

Advertisements on the internet fuel almost all the ‘free’ services we use on the web. However, not many of us appreciate ads on our mobile or desktop screens, taking recourse to the ad-blockers.

To the response, the advertisement publishers came up with ‘anti-adblockers’, a mechanism which detects the presence of adblocker on the web browser and instead of expected content displays a page either asking the user to turn off the adblocker or pay for the adless experience.

However, a research report published in The USENIX Magazine found that even this mechanism is failing to cope up with the adblockers. The researchers claimed that half of the 12 anti-adblocking suppliers the researchers tested are counter blocked by at least one among three most popular adblockers—AdBlock Plus, Ghostery, and Privacy Badger.

This is a clear suggestion that the tussle between advertisement publishers and adblockers has already entered the next level.

Around seven percent of the Alexa Top-5000 Web sites employ anti-adblocking, the research report said. “Web sites owe their anti-adblocking capabilities to 14 unique scripts pulled from 12 different domains,” the research paper further added.

Unsurprisingly, these scripts are supplied by usual suspects— Google, Taboola, Outbrain, Ensighten, and Pagefair—organisations who have their skin in the advertising game.

Nearly one-fifth of the websites employing anti-adblockers are from general news category, the research revealed. They are followed by blogs with 9.3 percent and entertainment websites with 8.5 percent share. The table below denotes the distribution of anti-adblocking websites by category, as published in the report.

How do anti-adblockers work?

-Anti-adblockers work on simple premise. They inject a ‘bait advertisement container element’ having certain properties.

-It then rechecks if the injected element is loaded with the same properties on a web-browser or not by comparing the loaded script (in most cases, a code written in JavaScript) to the injected script.

-If the container element is absent in the loaded page, it concluded that an adblocker is present on the web browser, hence the access to the web page is restricted and the page prompts the user to disable the adblockers.

-To track whether the user has turned off the adblocker after being prompted to do so, the anti-adblocker periodically runs the adblock check and stores the last recorded status in the user’s browser using a cookie or local storage.