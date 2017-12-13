Apple's marketing guru says other technology similar to iPhone's Face ID 'stink'

Apple’s marketing chief Phil Schiller did not mince his words when asked about his opinions on Android’s versions of Face ID. “They all stink,” he said in an interview with a Dutch tech publication.

Face ID, the USP of the most advanced mobile device by Apple - iPhone X - is deemed as the future of authentication.

Incidentally, Apple is not the inventor of the technology. Android phones have had face unlock for years. Microsoft unveiled its own face recognition system for Windows computers a few years back. But they are arguably not as accurate as Apple’s technology.

Though Face ID is not fail-proof. There have been instances when children have been able to unlock their parent’s phones.

Face ID fails again: Now, a 10-year-old unlocks his mother's iPhone X

“Ultimately what we are doing is making privacy security even easier,” Schiller said in an interview with Bright. He said, "the competing technology do not offer the experience and security which Apple provides. They don’t work in all the ways we need Face ID to work. We’re very aware that through the years the simple thing, this Home button, that started the way you click to get to the Home screen, grew into doing so many things for us. We added Touch ID, it took you to the multitasking screen, paged Siri, and activated Apple Pay. All through this one mechanical button.”

Also Read: Yet another iPhone X Face ID fail, Vietnamese tech experts crack it with a mask

“So for Face ID, we needed the best way we know of to enable us to easily unlock our device with our face, in a protected way with the Secure Enclave, and support all these other things. We had to solve all of that. Other things that people have tried with face haven’t been anything like that. Face ID is a very unique implementation,” Schiller said.

Apple has never been the inventor of any ‘feature’, be it fingerprint scanner, touch screen or face recognition, but it has a reputation for providing that feature with best possible experience.

Apple is known to set a trend and revolutionise the way we use any technology. Same is expected from Face ID. However, despite their best attempts, it will take some time for other phone makers to achieve the level of accuracy Apple provides.