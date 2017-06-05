Apple WWDC begins today: Key announcements to expect from CEO Tim Cook

Moneycontrol News

Technology giant Apple's annual World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) is all set to kick start in San Jose, California, today. The conference, commonly referred to as "dub dub" is a five-day affair ending June 9.

What is WWDC?

The World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) is an annual developers' conference held by Apple Inc. Apple usually announces new products during this five-day event. The iPod was one such product launched during the event. The first WWDC event was held in 1988. This year, the event will return to San Jose for the first time since 2002. For 14 years, it was held in San Francisco.

Keynote address

The keynote speech will be delivered by Apple's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Tim Cook at 10:30 pm IST tonight. Cook is expected to give an overview of what Apple has been working on. The conference has been more about software in the past. However, there are expectations from Apple to talk about at least one new product today.

What to expect?

Software updates

According to reports, Apple will announce iOS 11 for iPhones and iPads. The latest version of the mobile operating system (OS) is likely to see design changes. There will be updates for Apple Music, iMessage and other applications.

The Verge reported that iOS 11 might have a "dark mode" which will turn the entire OS from white to black. This is intended to save battery especially with possible introduction of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) screens soon.

They are also likely to make minor improvements to macOS, watchOS and tvOS. The will be trying to bring iOS and macOS closer.

Siri Speaker

There is a possibility that the Cupertino-based company will announce Siri Speaker, which will a rival to Amazon's Echo and Alphabet's Google Home. It is currently the only missing component in Apple's ecosystem. Bloomberg has reported that the speaker will be aimed at creating a hub to automate home appliances and lights using Apple's HomeKit. It will also have "virtual surround sound" technology.

New iPad model

The tech giant is also likely to introduce a new 10.5-inch iPad Pro. The new model will be similar to the already existing 9.7-inch iPad, but it will have a wider edge-to-edge display.

Updated MacBook, Pro and Air

Apple will be looking to bump up MacBook, MacBook Pro and MacBook Air — their only laptop under USD 1,000 — with Intel's new Kaby Lake processors. It will enhance speed and save battery. This move will undercut competition from rival Microsoft's new Surface laptop.