HomeNewsTechnology
Dec 04, 2017 02:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Apple to launch new and less expensive 9.7-inch iPad in 2018

It is still, however, unclear that if the new iPad will replace the existing 2017 series or specs will be toned down as it is priced lower

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In order to target price-oriented customers and keep its quarterly shipment of 10 million units intact, Apple might come out with an even cheaper iPad next year.

The tech giant is considering to launch another 9.7-inch iPad priced at around USD 259 (RS 16,679) in 2018. The company launched same sized iPad for 2017 priced at USD 329 (India price starts at Rs 28,000).

With the latest product, the Cupertino-based company expects that it would give stiff competition to existing players in this price range, mostly Android tabs which include products from Samsung, Amazon, Huawei and Lenovo.

As the market is maturing, Apple has been witnessing a drop in the sale of iPad series. So has been the case with Android-based tablets. According to Digi Times, most second and third-tier brand vendors had already stepped out of the market. China-based white-box tablet players have also shifted their focus to other products as Intel stopped giving subsidy to use their CPU.

Reportedly, the new iPads will come in the second quarter of 2018. Apple is not just targeting individual customers but also plans to expand the tablet to industrial and service sectors.



The 2017 iPad features 9.7-inch Retina display, 64-bit A9 chip, iOS 11, 8MP and FaceTime HD cameras and Touch ID fingerprint sensor.

The company claims that it has a 10-hour battery life. The iPad weighs 469 grams.

tags #Apple #iPad

