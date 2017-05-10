App
Stocks
May 10, 2017 01:15 PM IST | Source: NEWS18.com

Apple to cut price of iPhone 5s to Rs 15,000 in India

As per reports, the Calfornia-based company will cut the price of iPhone 5s that was launched in 2013. Interestingly, the iPhone 5s is still quite popular in the Indian market despite being launched four years ago.

Apple to cut price of iPhone 5s to Rs 15,000 in India

Apple fans can rejoice. Apple, in an apparent attempt to compete with Android rivals such as Lenovo, Samsung, Motorola and others, is mulling to lower the price of iPhone 5s to around Rs 15,000.

As per reports, the Calfornia-based company will cut the price of iPhone 5s that was launched in 2013. Interestingly, the iPhone 5s is still quite popular in the Indian market despite being launched four years ago.

The iPhone 5s will be also made online exclusive, which means that the device will not be available in brick and mortar stores.

Apple had introduced Touch ID with the iPhone 5s.

Also, the iPhone SE will start selling in India through the offline channel at a price of Rs 20,000.

