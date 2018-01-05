App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Jan 05, 2018 04:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Apple says every macOS and iOS device is affected by Intel and ARM-based chip flaw

While Meltdown seems to affect only Intel chips in particular, Spectre affects Intel, AMD and ARM-based processors present across all computing platforms – desktops, laptops, smartphones and even cloud servers.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Tech giant Apple has confirmed that all its Mac systems and iOS devices have been affected by ‘Meltdown’ and ‘Spectre’, the two flaws that were recently brought to light this week. However, it also said that the exploits are not affecting users.

“All Mac systems and iOS devices are affected, but there are no known exploits impacting customers at this time,” the company said in a statement.

As a measure to counter the Meltdown security issue, the company announced that it has already rolled out mitigations in iOS 11.2 for devices running on iOS, macOS 10.13.2 for Mac computers, and tvOS 11.2 for its Apple TV platform. It added that Apple Watch remains unaffected by Meltdown.

The tech giant also said that it was still working on the Spectre issue and will soon roll out mitigations in Safari to counter the flaw. It will continue to conducting further tests on these issues and roll out mitigations in upcoming updates across all platforms.

related news

What are Meltdown and Spectre?

Modern CPUs have a performance-boosting feature called ‘speculative execution’. While processors typically execute instructions in the order in which they have been fed into them, ‘speculative execution’ allows the processor to operate on multiple instructions at the same time in order to boost speed. The processor is able to do that because the feature enables it to predict tasks that it could be asked to execute in the future.

The data, based on which the prediction is made, is supposed to be isolated and protected. However, researchers discovered that the information queued up for speculative execution was being exposed. This could in turn be accessed by a malicious app that could already been running on the device.

While Meltdown seems to affect only Intel chips in particular, Spectre affects Intel, AMD and ARM-based processors present across all computing platforms – desktops, laptops, smartphones and even cloud servers.

"More specifically, all modern processors capable of keeping many instructions in flight are potentially vulnerable. In particular, we have verified Spectre on Intel, AMD, and ARM processors," researchers said in the announcement.

In order to counter the threat posed, Apple has asked users to keep their computers, and iOS devices along with the apps up-to-date. It has also asked users to refrain from downloading apps from unknown sources.

"Since exploiting many of these issues requires a malicious app to be loaded on your Mac or iOS device, we recommend downloading software only from trusted sources such as the App Store," the company said.

tags #Business #Current Affairs #Technology

most popular

These 10 stocks surged up to 400% in 2017, but still have potential to return up to 54%

These 10 stocks surged up to 400% in 2017, but still have potential to return up to 54%

SBI likely to slash minimum balance requirement for savings accounts

SBI likely to slash minimum balance requirement for savings accounts

Focus on small & midcaps; 3 stocks which can give returns up to 10% in short term

Focus on small & midcaps; 3 stocks which can give returns up to 10% in short term

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.