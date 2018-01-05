Apple says every macOS and iOS device is affected by Intel and ARM-based chip flaw

Tech giant Apple has confirmed that all its Mac systems and iOS devices have been affected by ‘Meltdown’ and ‘Spectre’, the two flaws that were recently brought to light this week. However, it also said that the exploits are not affecting users.

“All Mac systems and iOS devices are affected, but there are no known exploits impacting customers at this time,” the company said in a statement.

As a measure to counter the Meltdown security issue, the company announced that it has already rolled out mitigations in iOS 11.2 for devices running on iOS, macOS 10.13.2 for Mac computers, and tvOS 11.2 for its Apple TV platform. It added that Apple Watch remains unaffected by Meltdown.

The tech giant also said that it was still working on the Spectre issue and will soon roll out mitigations in Safari to counter the flaw. It will continue to conducting further tests on these issues and roll out mitigations in upcoming updates across all platforms.

What are Meltdown and Spectre?

Modern CPUs have a performance-boosting feature called ‘speculative execution’. While processors typically execute instructions in the order in which they have been fed into them, ‘speculative execution’ allows the processor to operate on multiple instructions at the same time in order to boost speed. The processor is able to do that because the feature enables it to predict tasks that it could be asked to execute in the future.

The data, based on which the prediction is made, is supposed to be isolated and protected. However, researchers discovered that the information queued up for speculative execution was being exposed. This could in turn be accessed by a malicious app that could already been running on the device.

While Meltdown seems to affect only Intel chips in particular, Spectre affects Intel, AMD and ARM-based processors present across all computing platforms – desktops, laptops, smartphones and even cloud servers.

"More specifically, all modern processors capable of keeping many instructions in flight are potentially vulnerable. In particular, we have verified Spectre on Intel, AMD, and ARM processors," researchers said in the announcement.

In order to counter the threat posed, Apple has asked users to keep their computers, and iOS devices along with the apps up-to-date. It has also asked users to refrain from downloading apps from unknown sources.

"Since exploiting many of these issues requires a malicious app to be loaded on your Mac or iOS device, we recommend downloading software only from trusted sources such as the App Store," the company said.