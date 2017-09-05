Apple may soon allow users to secretly call the police using fingerprints

Moneycontrol News

Apple has invented a more discreet way to call emergency services with a touch, aimed at helping users evade potential attackers.

As per the new patent filed by Apple, the technology on the iPhones would sense the “manner” in which a fingerprint hits the iPhone screen to trigger a call to the police.

The company has suggested that the technology would look for a sequence of fingerprints or applied pressure to trigger a 911 call and is intended to come in handy when a user is reaching out for help as an attacker or assailant is watching.

For example, the phone may be looking for a particular series of fingerprints or a gesture such as swiping. When the user activates the so-called “panic command”, the phone would provide the user’s location to responders.

As per a statement in the patent: "The user may program the electronic device to recognise input entered with a particular sequence of fingers, such as pinky-ring-pinky, as a command to make an emergency call."

The feature can also be used for bypassing the device unlock and password steps. It can also be used to alert authorities to a person’s location and may even go to the extent of streaming live video and audio directly from the iPhone.

Although many phones allow emergency calls from the locked screen, existing options activate a call screen that is "readily apparent to someone watching," the patent application says.

With the patented technology, if an attacker requires the user to unlock or use the phone, the user can appear to be complying with their attacker while secretly calling 911.

The feature, if it sees the light of the day, would build on innovations such as Apple's new SOS feature which was recently added to Apple Watch to support better emergency calling.

It is already possible to call 911 through the lockscreen on iOS devices.

The rumour circulating for upcoming iPhones now is that they may have finicky fingerprint sensors but rely on facial recognition.

The patent further adds that the technology may also be able to hide certain personal data you might not want to share with others, such as bank details and home address.

Although most of the filed patents do not materialise, it clearly reflects what’s on the mind of Tim Cook and Apple's strategy ahead.