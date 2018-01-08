Apple may pull the plug on music download, focus on streaming-only model

Apple may soon phase out downloads from iTunes Store and adopt a streaming-only model, reports Digital Music News. According to sources close to the developments, the phasing out will take place as soon as early 2019.

The company was reportedly working on the idea since 2016 and had set a target of achieving this ‘within two years’. However, the company is expected to fast-track on its plan as a result of declining download sales.

“More and more, [downloads] are legacy,” a source told DMN. “That part is obvious.”

Though the company has declined any phase-out plans, sources suggest the plan is well ‘on schedule’.

With more and more users choosing to stream rather than download and store music the move will hardly raise any eyebrows. In fact, Apple’s phase-out move is part of a larger plan which involves transition towards Apple Music, its streaming platform. The company is plotting to migrate a user’s iTunes collection towards a new Apple Music account.

Post migration, Apple will provide the user with a three-month trial account into which all the user’s downloaded collection including the playlists and user details would be moved.

Apple’s move is well backed by figures. As per ‘Nielsen Music U.S. Mid-Year Report of July 2017’ audio streaming in the first half of 2017 crossed 184 billion streams in the US, a 62.4 percent increase when compared to the same period in 2016.

“The rapid adoption of streaming platforms by consumers has generated engagement with music on a scale that we’ve never seen before,” David Bakula, SVP of Music Industry Insights at Nielsen was quoted by Tech Radar.

The publication also quoted Sergey Bludov, SVP Media and Entertainment at DataArt as saying "Just five years ago, downloads accounted for 70 percent of global digital music revenues while streaming was only responsible for 18 percent – and now that ratio is reversed."