Apple makes $29 battery swap available earlier than scheduled

Apple has made available the replacement battery packs for the older model of iPhones much earlier than the planned schedule, reports The Verge.

Apple had earlier announced the replacement batteries, prices of which have been cut to USD 29 from USD 79 will be available in late January. However, it now said customers can get the new battery already.

Couple of weeks back, Apple’s CEO Tim Cook apologised to customers using older version of iPhone for the phone artificially slowing down in order to save battery life. The company stated it did so in order to save the older batteries from losing charge quickly when the processor demands power to perform tasks.

The fiasco which is infamously known as ‘Batterygate’ got the consumers up in arms against the company. While a user told USA Today she was “disappointed with Apple” another user said, “it is a way for Apple to make more money” and called it a ‘rip-off’.

The debate assumes more importance as it was reported recently by Asia headquartered industry analysis firm Counterpoint that Apple earned USD 151 on every iPhone sold in Q3 2017 which was five times its nearest competition Samsung which earned USD 31 per phone. To put in perspective, the third company on the list Huawei only earned USD 15 per phone it sold.

Subsequent to the issue, Apple quickly went into damage control mode and announced it was reducing prices of the replacement batteries by USD 50. The company issued a statement to The Verge last week and said, “we expected to need more time to be ready, but we are happy to offer our customers the lower pricing right away.”

However, the company has cautioned supplies limitations and said, “Initial supplies of some replacement batteries may be limited.” The company has directed customers to refer to Apple.com for more details.