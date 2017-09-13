App
Sep 13, 2017 01:25 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Apple launches brand new Apple Watch Series 3 with prices starting from $329

The watch has its own cellular connectivity and is LTE compatible

Apple has launched the all new Apple Watch series 3 on Tuesday. The watch has its own cellular connectivity and is LTE compatible. The announcement was made by Apple at an event which took place at Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California.

The watch will come with watchOS4 operating system and be able to receive calls and can support various apps such as the Maps, WeChat etc. For this, the app will be making use of your iPhone’s number.

The new Apple Watch will be Apple Music compatible, which means you can use it to play music on and it will have a battery life of up to 18 hours.

The watch will go on sale beginning September 22. While the cellular version will be priced at USD 399, the non cellular-version can be bought for USD 329.

