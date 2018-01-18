Apple CEO Tim Cook says iPhone's next update will allow users to check on intentional battery slowdowns

Apple will soon introduce a new update to its iOS operating system that will enable users to disable intentional slowing down of batteries on Apple smartphones. The news that was announced by Apple CEO Tim Cook, could well end the controversy surrounding the tech giant’s action of deliberately slowing down its popular iPhones.

The announcement was made by the Apple CEO during an interview that he gave to ABC News in which he said that the beta version of the new update, i.e. iOS 11 will make its debut by next month. “We’re going to give people the visibility of the health of their battery so it’s very, very transparent,” he said during the interview.

During the interaction, Cook was particularly open in defending his company with regard to the allegations of manipulating several of its older iPhones without any consent from users by slowing down their processors.

Claiming that the confusion had likely emerged either due to lack of proper attention by the customers or lack of clarity from the company, Cook said that Apple initiated the slowdown to ensure that older phones were able to keep up with newer features.

Apparently learning a lesson from the mistake, the Apple CEO said that the company will give clear information to people regarding when the performance of their phone will be reduced in order to prevent unexpected and sudden shutdowns.

Apple which had openly apologised to customers through an open letter for the controversy had also reduced the price of out-of-warranty batteries for certain iPhones last month. Now with the new update that will likely be available in the market by March, the company, it seems is trying to make amends with its loyal customer base who were nixed by the alleged betrayal.