App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented by Motilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
DHFL
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • LIC Housing Finance
  • DHFL
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Jan 18, 2018 05:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Apple CEO Tim Cook says iPhone's next update will allow users to check on intentional battery slowdowns

Cook was particularly open in defending his company with regard to the allegations of manipulating several of its older iPhones without any consent from users by slowing down their processors

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Apple will soon introduce a new update to its iOS operating system that will enable users to disable intentional slowing down of batteries on Apple smartphones. The news that was announced by Apple CEO Tim Cook, could well end the controversy surrounding the tech giant’s action of deliberately slowing down its popular iPhones.

The announcement was made by the Apple CEO during an interview that he gave to ABC News in which he said that the beta version of the new update, i.e. iOS 11 will make its debut by next month. “We’re going to give people the visibility of the health of their battery so it’s very, very transparent,” he said during the interview.

During the interaction, Cook was particularly open in defending his company with regard to the allegations of manipulating several of its older iPhones without any consent from users by slowing down their processors.

Claiming that the confusion had likely emerged either due to lack of proper attention by the customers or lack of clarity from the company, Cook said that Apple initiated the slowdown to ensure that older phones were able to keep up with newer features.

related news

Apparently learning a lesson from the mistake, the Apple CEO said that the company will give clear information to people regarding when the performance of their phone will be reduced in order to prevent unexpected and sudden shutdowns.

Apple which had openly apologised to customers through an open letter for the controversy had also reduced the price of out-of-warranty batteries for certain iPhones last month. Now with the new update that will likely be available in the market by March, the company, it seems is trying to make amends with its loyal customer base who were nixed by the alleged betrayal.

tags #Apple #iPhone #Technology #Tim Cook

most popular

Scared of investing @ record highs? Here are top 10 stocks which could turn multibaggers

Scared of investing @ record highs? Here are top 10 stocks which could turn multibaggers

Oil hovers below $70 highs, clouded by rise in US output

Oil hovers below $70 highs, clouded by rise in US output

BSE approves Rs 166 cr share buyback within a year of listing

BSE approves Rs 166 cr share buyback within a year of listing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.