you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
May 23, 2017 07:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

Another ransomeware attack in Kerala; Six SR computers hit

In yet another 'ransomeware' cyberattack in Kerala, six computers of the Southern Railway office were hit here today by the 'WannaCry' virus, but there was no data loss, railway officials said.

Another ransomeware attack in Kerala; Six SR computers hit

In yet another 'ransomeware' cyberattack in Kerala, six computers of the Southern Railway office were hit here today by the 'WannaCry' virus, but there was no data loss, railway officials said.

According to the officials, the computers belonged to the accounts department of the Southern Railway, Thiruvanathapuram division.

The network was immediately disconnected and the affected computers were isolated, they said.

The computers were working on 'browser based internal software' with centralised data base, hence there has been no data loss, the officials said.

No computers of any of the departments related to train operations or passenger services have been affected, they said.

Last week too, ransomeware cyberattack had disabled some computers in the Palakkad division of Southern Railway and in six panchayats.

tags #'WannaCry' virus #Cyber attack #Kerala #Technology

