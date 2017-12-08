Another Microsoft phone? Tech giant patents two foldable smartphone designs

Despite having exited the Windows Phone business two months back, Microsoft is continuing to add smartphone designs to its intellectual property portfolio.

Two new patent applications have been revealed by itNews - one for a “two-part device with a camera and mechanical flap” and the other for a “portable device with adjustable optical arrangement”- showing a mobile apparatus with two separate screens that fold in the middle like a book.

As per the images, designs come with hinges and foldable screens.

While the patents do not lay claim to having invented foldable designs they do focus on a crucial feature: the camera.

A diagram of the bendable smartphone as shown in the patent (Courtesy: USPAP)

Previously, media reports said Microsoft was working on a foldable device with an emphasis on pen and digital-ink functionality that runs Windows 10 and could be here as soon as next year. However, the device is very unlikely to be an iPhone or Android competitor as Microsoft has publicly claimed in the past that it’s too late for that.

The main work that has gone into the patent seems to be around how to make a camera work when your smartphone is opened and shut.

The patent covers smartphones, tablets and laptops as well as phone-tablet hybrids and gaming consoles.

A diagram showing Microsoft is working on a foldable camera as well (Courtesy: USPAP)

Former Nokia and Huawei employees have been listed as inventors in the patents.

Style goes in, goes out

Foldable clamshell phones and slidable designs were a hit thing in the 2000s till the iPhone’s debut in 2006 which brought in the minimalised button interface and flat screen.

Now smartphone vendors are looking forward to bringing back the foldable designs.

Some of the recent releases include Samsung’s W2018 flip phone which features a 4.2-inch screen for the Chinese markets.

A Korean media report previously said that Samsung also has a smartphone in the works that carries a three-panel foldable design.

Apple is also said to be working on a foldable iPhone with Samsung's competitor LG - which will supply bendable panels for the device.