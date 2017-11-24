DRDO's research lab developing solid booster propellants for BrahMos

Pune-based High Energy Materials Research Laboratory (HEMRL), which is a unit of DRDO, is developing solid propellant boosters for the BrahMos missile that was successfully test fired from a Sukhoi 30MKI on Wednesday.

Director of HEMRL, KPS Murthy informed about the development on Thursday during the inauguration of the 11th International High Energy Materials Conference and Exhibits (HEMCE-2017).

“A solid proponent booster, which is an important component of the BrahMos, is in its final stages of development. The requisites, which have been conducted in the recent past, have shown positive results and a final test, called mechanical vibration test, will be carried out next month. The propellant will thereafter be put to use in the missile,” Murthy was quoted saying in the report by The Indian Express.

The solid propellant boosters are used to provide initial thrust to a rocket or missile. Solid fuel, unlike other alternatives, can be stored safely for a longer period and be made available on a short notice.

The supersonic BrahMos missile is a key weapon in India’s armoury. The recent tests on the missile, that was jointly developed by India and Russia has proved the capability.

According to the scientists working with the unit, the development of the propellant is also important as indigenously manufactured fuel will make the missile production much more cost-effective.

"We have developed the solid propellant booster, a key component of the BrahMos missile, and we've carried out the requisite tests recently. The results of these tests were positive and have been evaluated by the Russian experts. A final test, which relates to mechanical vibration, will be carried out in December to pave the way for the induction," Murthy was quoted saying in a report by The Times of India.

Besides the propellant boosters, HEMRL is also developing green energetic materials that will minimise pollution. According to Murthy, HEMRL has already made steps in this direction and has developed two green explosives, that once successfully tested will be put to use by the armed forces.