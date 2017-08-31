Andy Rubin apologises for Essential’s “humiliating” customer data leak

Moneycontrol News

Android creator Andy Rubin has apologized for having asked customers to provide their driving license details over email to verify their shipping address, calling it “humiliating” and that he is ”personally responsible for the error”.

A few days back, Essential customers who had pre-ordered the phone had received a mail, which many thought to be a scam or a phishing attempt. Clouds of doubt were soon cleared as company CEO Andy Rubin revealed that it happened to be a legit mail from an account that had gone rogue.

In a statement posted on the same blog, he said that that the company “made an error in [its] customer care function.”

The email was apparently sent by a customer service representative at Essential and asked for a photo ID and other identifying documents to be sent to a group that also included other customers.

Essential, whose PH-1 phone is making tides with its edgy design and props like 360 degrees camera, is one of the most promising technology companies targeting to disrupt the saturated smartphone market by challenging established players like Samsung and Apple (Pic courtesy: Essential website)

70 people, who were among those who had pre-booked the phone, ended up sending the sensitive data containing, among other things, their drivers' license details to people they did not even know.

To make up for the mistake, Essential will be offering a year of LifeLock protection to the customers to prevent potential identity theft.

The Android creator confirmed in a blog post that 70 customers were affected by the rather callous confirmation process.

The company has reportedly “taken steps internally to add safeguards against this happening again in the future.”

"Being a founder in an intensely competitive business means you occasionally have to eat crow. It's humiliating, it doesn't taste good, and often, it's a humbling experience. As Essential's founder and CEO, I'm personally responsible for this error and will try my best to not repeat it."

Part of the statement by Rubin reads as:

The rogue account has been disabled and Essential has pledged to invest more in its infrastructure and customer care, which it recognises are important elements as it continues to grow.