you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Aug 31, 2017 11:39 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Andy Rubin apologises for Essential’s “humiliating” customer data leak

Essential, a 100-person smartphone company from the man behind Android, made an embarrassing mistake

Moneycontrol News 

Android creator Andy Rubin has apologized for having asked customers to provide their driving license details over email to verify their shipping address, calling it “humiliating” and that he is ”personally responsible for the error”.

A few days back, Essential customers who had pre-ordered the phone had received a mail, which many thought to be a scam or a phishing attempt. Clouds of doubt were soon cleared as company CEO Andy Rubin revealed that it happened to be a legit mail from an account that had gone rogue.

Also Read: Android creator Andy Rubin launches Essential Phone: Price, specifications and more

In a statement posted on the same blog, he said that that the company “made an error in [its] customer care function.”

The email was apparently sent by a customer service representative at Essential and asked for a photo ID and other identifying documents to be sent to a group that also included other customers.

esential ph 1 resize

Essential, whose PH-1 phone is making tides with its edgy design and props like 360 degrees camera, is one of the most promising technology companies targeting to disrupt the saturated smartphone market by challenging established players like Samsung and Apple (Pic courtesy: Essential website)

70 people, who were among those who had pre-booked the phone, ended up sending the sensitive data containing, among other things, their drivers' license details to people they did not even know.

Also Read: Amazon pours in funds for Android creator Andy Rubin’s smartphone startup Essential

To make up for the mistake, Essential will be offering a year of LifeLock protection to the customers to prevent potential identity theft.

The Android creator confirmed in a blog post that 70 customers were affected by the rather callous confirmation process.

The company has reportedly “taken steps internally to add safeguards against this happening again in the future.”

Part of the statement by Rubin reads as:
"Being a founder in an intensely competitive business means you occasionally have to eat crow. It's humiliating, it doesn't taste good, and often, it's a humbling experience. As Essential's founder and CEO, I'm personally responsible for this error and will try my best to not repeat it."

Also Read: Android creator Andy Rubin says he has the cure to the world’s smartphone addiction

The rogue account has been disabled and Essential has pledged to invest more in its infrastructure and customer care, which it recognises are important elements as it continues to grow.

tags #Business #Companies #Technology

