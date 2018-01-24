Android Oreo's next update will display WiFi network speeds before you connect

Smartphones that run on Android Oreo will show up network speeds before you connect to a WiFi network. The new update that will feature on Android 8.1 Oreo will make users aware of network speeds prior to linking with them.

As per a post on Twitter by Android, the new update will be available on smartphones that use the new Android Oreo OS and will let users see the speed of the network instead of going by guess work. “Public Wi-Fi can be spotty. For the first time, #AndroidOreo 8.1 lets you take out the guesswork & see the speed of networks before you hit connect. Rolling out now,” read the tweet.



In an article that was published on Google's support site, the company stated that users who try to connect to WiFi networks will see four different signal strengths on the WiFi icon. These connection speeds can change with the strength of signal and indicate the functions that can be carried out using the connection.

In the 'Slow' mode, use of the connection is limited only to making calls and forwarding messages. If the speed increases to the 'OK' mode, then other activities including the opening of web pages, operating of the social media and live streaming of music can be carried out. In the 'Fast' mode most of the functions including streaming of most videos can be done. However, it does not end here. There is a more advanced mode, i.e. the 'Very Fast' mode where even videos of the highest quality could be streamed.

However, the new feature is a long way from being widely available. As per various reports, the latest operating system is available only on a limited number of smartphones. In addition, speeds won’t show up on WiFi systems that are protected. Nevertheless, the new feature is certain to increase the freedom of choice for the average user who could opt between either his own mobile data or a better performing WiFi network.