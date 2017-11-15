Android Oreo may come up with a feature that will help you save a lot of battery

Google will soon roll out a useful update for smartphone users with its latest version Android Oreo.

The feature centres around one of the biggest complaint points with smartphones- battery drainage.

The Android Oreo 8.1’s Developer Preview adds more punch to your smartphone battery. Revelations on Twitter show that the new version of Android will warn you which of your apps is using up more battery and how.

As per reports, the new feature will allow the user to see a highlighted app at the top with a red warning battery icon, that’s going to tell you which app has been draining the battery and how.





user’s post on Google Plus showed the Android feature displaying that an app called Tile, that allows users to locate lost items via Bluetooth 4.0 technology, was draining a huge percentage of the user’s battery through location tracking.





The battery "app" on my pixel Xl on 8.1 is telling me which app is draining the battery @ArtemR @AndroidPolice pic.twitter.com/AsWRDb722f

— israel legault (@israel_legault) November 8, 2017

Similarly, another user on Twitter posted about the Fenix app being shown as constantly keeping the device awake.

Once you tap on this battery warning message, it will show you various methods to remedy the issue.

For example, in the case of Tile, one can turn off the location (which, however, defeats the purpose of the app) to save battery if it is running in the background.





