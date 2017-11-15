App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Nov 13, 2017 11:24 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Android Oreo may come up with a feature that will help you save a lot of battery

The Android Oreo's developer preview includes an update that will tell which app is draining you smartphone battery- but there is a catch

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Google will soon roll out a useful update for smartphone users with its latest version Android Oreo.

The feature centres around one of the biggest complaint points with smartphones- battery drainage.

The Android Oreo 8.1’s Developer Preview adds more punch to your smartphone battery. Revelations on Twitter show that the new version of Android will warn you which of your apps is using up more battery and how.

As per reports, the new feature will allow the user to see a highlighted app at the top with a  red warning battery icon, that’s going to tell you which app has been draining the battery and how.

related news



Also Read: Facebook has started testing paywalls for Instant Articles on Android



A user’s post on Google Plus showed the Android feature displaying that an app called Tile, that allows users to locate lost items via Bluetooth 4.0 technology, was draining a huge percentage of the user’s battery through location tracking.


Similarly, another user on Twitter posted about the Fenix app being shown as constantly keeping the device awake.

Once you tap on this battery warning message, it will show you various methods to remedy the issue.

For example, in the case of Tile, one can turn off the location  (which, however, defeats the purpose of the app) to save battery if it is running in the background.



Also Read: OnePlus announces Android Oreo update for OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T for beta users



As the feature is still a part of the Developer Preview there is no certainty whether it will be a part of the final package.

In other news, several media reports pointed out to a recent update to Android’s AOSP framework included a feature that will free up a lot of disk space on your Android Device when you are running low.

tags #Android Oreo #Technology

most popular

EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.