Android Oreo: Complete list of new features and all the phones which may get it first

Google has finally revealed the name and features of its latest version of Android. The eighth version is called Android Oreo and comes with innovative features like picture-in-picture for multitasking and improved management of apps to reduce the power drain.

Here is the complete list of new features and tweaks in Android Oreo:

Picture-in-Picture (PIP): With this, you can use two apps at once with the latest Android.

Notification dots: This feature will allow you to know what is new with any app without opening it. Just tap on the notification dot appearing on the app icon.

Speed: Google claims Oreo to be twice as fast (tested on Pixel devices) as previous versions while booting up.

Autofill: This is a feature which was till now available just in Chrome browser. Autofill on Android Oreo remembers things like logins (with your permission) to quickly get you into your favourite apps.

Virus protection: Android Oreo comes with Google Play Protect built-in to protect against infected apps. In recent times, there have been reports of millions of devices being affected due to malware ridden apps on Play Store.

Power Saving: Android Oreo promises to minimise unintentional overuse of battery from apps in the background.

Android Instant Apps support: It enables native Android applications to run in response to launching a URL, without installing the app. For example, you see a video listed on Vimeo with app link in your browser but you don’t have the app installed. You can still open the link and the app will open in the browser.

New emojis: Android Oreo is coming with 60 new emojis.

Few of the new emoji which will come with Oreo

Other advanced features

Accessibility button: In a boost to make Android more accessible for needy and specially-abled persons, this will allow users to quickly access the navigation bar accessibility features, like magnification, volume optimisation or Select to Speak.

Power to the users: Now you can manage and limit the actions of apps running in background and frequency of location updates.

Apart from these, the latest android is coming with features like Notification snoozing, Pointer Capture, Integrated printing support among other.

Phones which are getting Android Oreo

Barring few manufacturers, mobile makers are mum over the update as most of the phones are yet to get Android Nougat. However, following phones, mostly high-end, are expected to get the Oreo update in the near future:

Pixel: Google Pixel, Pixel XL, Nexus 5X, Nexus 6P, Nexus Player and Pixel C

Nokia: Entire line-up, including Nokia 3, Nokia 5, Nokia 6 and Nokia 8

OnePlus: OnePlus 5, OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T

Coolpad: Cool Play 6

Essential: Essential PH-1

Asus: ZenFone 4, ZenFone 4 Pro, ZenFone 4 Max, ZenFone 3, ZenFone 3 Deluxe, ZenFone 3 Max and ZenFone 3 Laser

Samsung: Galaxy S8+, Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 Edge, Galaxy Note 7 Fan Edition, Galaxy Tab S3 and the upcoming Galaxy Note 8

Lenovo: K8 Note

HTC: HTC U11, HTC U Ultra and HTC U Play

Sony: Xperia XZ Premium, Xperia Xzs, Xperia XZ, Xperia X Compact, Xperia X Performance, Xperia XA1 and Xperia XA1 Ultra

LG: LG G6, LG Q6, LG G5 and LG V20

Except low-end phones, entire line-up