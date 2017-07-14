Amazon to bring its intelligent personal assistant, Alexa, and speakers Echo in India soon

Amazon is expected to roll out its Alexa Voice Service (AVS) and Echo speakers in India by 2017-end, according to a report in The Economic Times.

The speakers, Echo, will be available in English initially and will be later upgraded to regional Indian languages, including Hindi, Marathi and Tamil. The multi-lingual interface of the system is currently being developed in the company's Chennai facility.

Amazon's Alexa is an 'intelligent personal assistant' similar to Apple's Siri and Microsoft's Cortana.

Alexa, paired with Echo, will allow users to book a cab/flight tickets or place online shopping orders by just giving voive commands to a device. It will also be linked to Amazon.com.

An analyst told the newspaper that "very attractive pricing offers" are expected for Alexa and Echo in the beginning, similar to the strategy used for Amazon Prime Video.

Amazon has already distributed the speakers to some Indian executives, business professionals and analysts for testing.

According to a person who has tested the device, Alexa can also be used to draft e-mails, text messages, set reminders, play music and movies on Amazon Prime Video, using simple voice commands.

Echo speakers were launched in 2015 in the United States market and already account for 70.6% of the voice-enabled speaker market.