Cashing in on the upsurge in online TV content, Amazon India has launched a media streaming device, the new Fire TV Stick in India that will compete with the likes of Apple TV and Google Chromecast. Speaking to CNBC-TV18's Prerna Baruah, Amazon India Senior Vice President Amit Agarwal said that its paid membership to Amazon Prime video is expected to accelerate further with the launch of its India centric streaming device.