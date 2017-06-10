Alibaba Cloud to open data centre in Mumbai

Alibaba Cloud, the cloud computing arm of Chinese Alibaba Group, today announced plans to establish two new data centers, one in Mumbai in India and another in Jakarta, Indonesia by this financial year.

With the move, the Chinese e-commerce giant aims to significantly increase its computing resources in Asia, allowing greater support for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) throughout the region with powerful, scalable, cost-effective and secure cloud capabilities, according to a statement given out by it in Mumbai.

"Establishing data centers in India and Indonesia will further strengthen our position in the region and across the globe," Simon Hu, senior vice president of Alibaba Group and President of Alibaba Cloud said.

The new Asian data centers will offer a full suite of services, providing the flexibility for enterprises and organizations to build their entire IT infrastructure for business on Alibaba Cloud or run mission-critical and core applications on it.

With the three new planned data centers, Alibaba Cloud will increase its total number of data center locations to 17, covering mainland China, Australia, Germany, Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates and the United States.

Servicing thousands of customers from India, Alibaba Cloud has partnered with Global Cloud Xchange (GCX), a subsidiary of Reliance Communications to directly access Alibaba Cloud Express Connect via GCX's CLOUD X Fusion.