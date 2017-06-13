3,5,6: Nokia makes its smartphone comeback in India

Moneycontrol News

Iconic mobile phone brand Nokia officially made its smartphone comeback in India on Tuesday with the launch of its Android-based 3,5 and 6 phones at an event in New Delhi. The phones were launched HMD Global, the Finnish startup that has taken over the manufacturing and sales of Nokia smartphones.

With Indian Twitterati going gaga over the return of the trusted brand in a new avatar, the company will be hoping its loyal fans turn into customers for its latest offering.

The three new smartphones were unveiled by HMD Global at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona in February this year.



Nokia 5, running the latest Android OS with a 13MP camera and Gorilla glass all in the palm of your hand. #MWC17 pic.twitter.com/I9Gcjb162g

— Nokia Mobile (@nokiamobile) February 26, 2017

According to a report in Gadgets 360, the Nokia 3 will cost Rs. 9,499 and it will go on sale starting June 16. The Nokia 5 will retail at Rs. 12,899 and pre-bookings for the handset will begin on July 7. On the other hand, Nokia 6 will cost Rs. 14,999, and the smartphone will be exclusively available on Amazon India. Registrations for the Nokia 6 sale will begin on July 14 on Amazon.

While the Nokia 6 is a top-line model and Nokia 5 is a mid-range one, the Nokia 3 will serve as a budget smartphone.

The phones will feature the latest Android 7.1.1 Nougat in place of the Windows it was previously running when it was acquired by Microsoft.

All three smartphones will come with stock Android out of the box.

Google also followed the same logic of launching a raw Android version on its smartphone range Nexus and now with Pixel as well.

The new Nokia smartphones will also come with Google’s new AI-based voice assistant on board.

In April, HMD Global has launched the Nokia 3310 in India, a re-make of the classic phone Nokia 3310 for Rs 3,310.

Here’s a look at the specifications as per Nokia website –

Physical, OS, build, optics, storage, connectivity ,

Nokia 5



Display : 2“ HD with sculpted Corning Gorilla Glass , Polarizer with sunlight visibility improvement

: 2“ HD with sculpted Corning Gorilla Glass , Polarizer with sunlight visibility improvement

Operating System: Android 7.1.1 Nougat

Android 7.1.1 Nougat

Single and Dual Sim



Octa core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor



Battery 3000 mAh

3000 mAh

Optics : 13 MP Autofocus Camera , dual tone flash , 8 MP wide angle lens on the front

13 MP Autofocus Camera , dual tone flash , 8 MP wide angle lens on the front

Colors : Tempered Blue, Silver, Matte Black, Copper



Storage : MicroSD card slot with support upto 128 GB

MicroSD card slot with support upto 128 GB

16 GB Internal Storage



Connectivity : Micro USB 2.0, USB OTG, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1

Micro USB 2.0, USB OTG, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1

Network Speed LTE Cat. 4, 150 Mbps DL/50Mbps UL

LTE Cat. 4, 150 Mbps DL/50Mbps UL

NFC for content sharing



Fingerprint Sensor



Rs. 12,899

Nokia 3



Display: 5” polarized HD display with Corning Gorilla Glass





OS: Android Nougat

Android Nougat

Optics : 8 MP autofocus cameras, back and front





Connectivity: LTE 4G connectivity





CPU: MTK 6737, Quad-core 1.3Ghz

MTK 6737, Quad-core 1.3Ghz

RAM: 2 GB

2 GB

Battery type: Integrated 2630 mAh battery

Integrated 2630 mAh battery

Colors: Tempered Blue, Silver, Matte Black, Copper

Tempered Blue, Silver, Matte Black, Copper

Optics: Primary camera8MP AF, 1.12um, f/2, LED flash





Storage : Internal memory: 16 GB

16 GB

MicroSD slot Support for up to 128 GB





Network speed: LTE Cat. 4, 150Mbps DL/50Mbps UL

LTE Cat. 4, 150Mbps DL/50Mbps UL

Audio Connector: 5 mm headphone jack

5 mm headphone jack

Connectivity: Micro USB (USB 2.0), USB OTG, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi



Rs. 9,4998MP AF, 1.12um, f/2, FOV 84 degrees

Nokia 6



5” bright full-HD display



Operating system Android™ 7.1.1 Nougat

Android™ 7.1.1 Nougat

Display : 5 “ Bright full-HD with sculpted Corning® Gorilla® Glass with wide color reproduction





Fingerprint sensor



Optics : 16 MP camera on the back, 8 MP on the front

16 MP camera on the back, 8 MP on the front

Both single SIM and dual SIM variants





RAM: Arte Black, 4 GB; all other colors, 3 GB

Arte Black, 4 GB; all other colors, 3 GB

CPU: Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 430 mobile platform

Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 430 mobile platform

Connectivity: Micro USB (USB 2.0), USB OTG, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1

Micro USB (USB 2.0), USB OTG, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1

Battery type: Integrated 3000 mAh battery 4

Integrated 3000 mAh battery

Colours: Arte Black (limited edition), Matte Black, Tempered Blue, Silver, Copper

Arte Black (limited edition), Matte Black, Tempered Blue, Silver, Copper

Network speed: LTE Cat. 4, 150Mbps DL/50Mbps UL

LTE Cat. 4, 150Mbps DL/50Mbps UL

Storage :



Rs. 14,999

Internal memory Arte Black, 64 GB; all other colors, 32 GB



Audio : Connector 3.5 mm headphone jack



Support for up to 128 GB

Amplifier Smart amplifier (TFA9891) with Dolby Atmos®