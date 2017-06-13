3,5,6: Nokia makes its smartphone comeback in India
The company has launched three Android-based phones priced in the range of Rs 9,499 and 14,999.
Sangeeta Bose
Moneycontrol News
Iconic mobile phone brand Nokia officially made its smartphone comeback in India on Tuesday with the launch of its Android-based 3,5 and 6 phones at an event in New Delhi. The phones were launched HMD Global, the Finnish startup that has taken over the manufacturing and sales of Nokia smartphones.
With Indian Twitterati going gaga over the return of the trusted brand in a new avatar, the company will be hoping its loyal fans turn into customers for its latest offering.
The three new smartphones were unveiled by HMD Global at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona in February this year.According to a report in Gadgets 360, the Nokia 3 will cost Rs. 9,499 and it will go on sale starting June 16. The Nokia 5 will retail at Rs. 12,899 and pre-bookings for the handset will begin on July 7. On the other hand, Nokia 6 will cost Rs. 14,999, and the smartphone will be exclusively available on Amazon India. Registrations for the Nokia 6 sale will begin on July 14 on Amazon.
Nokia 5, running the latest Android OS with a 13MP camera and Gorilla glass all in the palm of your hand. #MWC17 pic.twitter.com/I9Gcjb162g
— Nokia Mobile (@nokiamobile) February 26, 2017
While the Nokia 6 is a top-line model and Nokia 5 is a mid-range one, the Nokia 3 will serve as a budget smartphone.
The phones will feature the latest Android 7.1.1 Nougat in place of the Windows it was previously running when it was acquired by Microsoft.
All three smartphones will come with stock Android out of the box.
Google also followed the same logic of launching a raw Android version on its smartphone range Nexus and now with Pixel as well.
The new Nokia smartphones will also come with Google’s new AI-based voice assistant on board.
In April, HMD Global has launched the Nokia 3310 in India, a re-make of the classic phone Nokia 3310 for Rs 3,310.
Here’s a look at the specifications as per Nokia website –
Physical, OS, build, optics, storage, connectivity ,
Nokia 5
Price : Rs. 12,899
- Display: 2“ HD with sculpted Corning Gorilla Glass , Polarizer with sunlight visibility improvement
- Operating System: Android 7.1.1 Nougat
- Single and Dual Sim
- Octa core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor
- Battery 3000 mAh
- Optics : 13 MP Autofocus Camera , dual tone flash , 8 MP wide angle lens on the front
- Colors : Tempered Blue, Silver, Matte Black, Copper
- Storage : MicroSD card slot with support upto 128 GB
- 16 GB Internal Storage
- Connectivity : Micro USB 2.0, USB OTG, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1
- Network Speed LTE Cat. 4, 150 Mbps DL/50Mbps UL
- NFC for content sharing
- Fingerprint Sensor
Nokia 3
Price : Rs. 9,499
- Display: 5” polarized HD display with Corning Gorilla Glass
- OS: Android Nougat
- Optics : 8 MP autofocus cameras, back and front
- Connectivity: LTE 4G connectivity
- CPU: MTK 6737, Quad-core 1.3Ghz
- RAM: 2 GB
- Battery type: Integrated 2630 mAh battery
- Colors: Tempered Blue, Silver, Matte Black, Copper
- Optics: Primary camera8MP AF, 1.12um, f/2, LED flash
Front-facing camera 8MP AF, 1.12um, f/2, FOV 84 degrees
- Storage : Internal memory: 16 GB
- MicroSD slot Support for up to 128 GB
- Network speed: LTE Cat. 4, 150Mbps DL/50Mbps UL
- Audio Connector: 5 mm headphone jack
- Connectivity: Micro USB (USB 2.0), USB OTG, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi
Nokia 6
Pric : Rs. 14,999
- 5” bright full-HD display
- Operating systemAndroid™ 7.1.1 Nougat
- Display : 5 “ Bright full-HD with sculpted Corning® Gorilla® Glass with wide color reproduction
- Fingerprint sensor
- Optics : 16 MP camera on the back, 8 MP on the front
- Both single SIM and dual SIM variants
- RAM: Arte Black, 4 GB; all other colors, 3 GB
- CPU: Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 430 mobile platform
- Connectivity: Micro USB (USB 2.0), USB OTG, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1
- Battery type: Integrated 3000 mAh battery4
- Colours: Arte Black (limited edition), Matte Black, Tempered Blue, Silver, Copper
- Network speed: LTE Cat. 4, 150Mbps DL/50Mbps UL
- Storage :
Internal memory Arte Black, 64 GB; all other colors, 32 GBMicroSD card slot Support for up to 128 GB
- Audio : Connector 3.5 mm headphone jack
Amplifier Smart amplifier (TFA9891) with Dolby Atmos®