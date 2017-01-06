Support for Nifty at 8228; ONGC indicator buy: Prakash Gaba

Home » News » Technicals » Technicals
Jan 06, 2017, 09.27 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Nifty has support at 8228 and resistance at 8319-8367 while Bank Nifty has support at 18000 and resistance at 18300-18370, says Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com.
Prakash Gaba (more)
Technical Analyst, prakashgaba.com | Capital Expertise: Equity - Technical
Nifty (8274)
Support: 8228
Resistance: 8319-8367
Bank Nifty (18116)
Support: 18000
Resistance: 18300-18370
Stocks
Bullish plays
Aurobindo Pharma : Base formation
Target: Rs 710
Stop loss: Rs 670
IndusInd Bank : Break out
Target: Rs 1160
Stop loss: Rs 1115
ONGC : Indicator buy
Target: Rs 205
Stop loss: Rs 195
PC Jeweller : Indicator buy
Target: Rs 435
Stop loss: Rs 408
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com is of the view
Motilal Oswal is bullish on Aurobindo Pharma has r
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com is of the vie
CNBC-TV18's Varinder Bansal explains why pharma st
Name*
Email*
Contact No.*
City
Interested in
Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.
Thank you for registering.
Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.