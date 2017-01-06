Support for Nifty at 8228; ONGC indicator buy: Prakash Gaba

Nifty has support at 8228 and resistance at 8319-8367 while Bank Nifty has support at 18000 and resistance at 18300-18370, says Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com.
Jan 06, 2017, 09.27 AM

Support for Nifty at 8228; ONGC indicator buy: Prakash Gaba

Nifty has support at 8228 and resistance at 8319-8367 while Bank Nifty has support at 18000 and resistance at 18300-18370, says Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com.

Support for Nifty at 8228; ONGC indicator buy: Prakash Gaba

Nifty has support at 8228 and resistance at 8319-8367 while Bank Nifty has support at 18000 and resistance at 18300-18370, says Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com.

Prakash Gaba (more)

Technical Analyst, prakashgaba.com | Capital Expertise: Equity - Technical

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com

Key levels to watch out today

Nifty (8274)        

Support: 8228

Resistance: 8319-8367         

Bank Nifty (18116)

Support: 18000

Resistance: 18300-18370

Stocks

Bullish plays                 

Aurobindo Pharma : Base formation

Target: Rs 710

Stop loss: Rs 670     

IndusInd Bank : Break out

Target: Rs 1160

Stop loss: Rs 1115

ONGC : Indicator buy

Target: Rs 205

Stop loss: Rs 195

PC Jeweller : Indicator buy

Target: Rs 435

Stop loss: Rs 408

Prakash Gaba prakashgaba.com Nifty Bank Nifty Aurobindo Pharma IndusInd Bank Oil and Natural Gas Corporation PC Jeweller

Support for Nifty at 8228; ONGC indicator buy: Prakash Gaba

