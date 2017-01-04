Support for Nifty at 8140; BPCL bullish play: Prakash Gaba

According to Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com, Nifty has support at 8140 and resistance at 8228-8250 while Bank Nifty has support at 17830 and resistance at 18300.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Technicals » Technicals

Jan 04, 2017, 07.53 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Support for Nifty at 8140; BPCL bullish play: Prakash Gaba

According to Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com, Nifty has support at 8140 and resistance at 8228-8250 while Bank Nifty has support at 17830 and resistance at 18300.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Support for Nifty at 8140; BPCL bullish play: Prakash Gaba

According to Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com, Nifty has support at 8140 and resistance at 8228-8250 while Bank Nifty has support at 17830 and resistance at 18300.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

Prakash Gaba (more)

Technical Analyst, prakashgaba.com | Capital Expertise: Equity - Technical

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com

Key levels to watch out today

Nifty (8192)        
 
Support: 8140
Resistance: 8228-8250         
 
Bank Nifty (18035)
 
Support: 17830
Resistance: 18300
 
Stocks
 
Bullish plays               
 
Axis Bank : Base formation
Target: Rs 465
Stop loss: Rs 445     
 
BPCL : Break out
Target: Rs 675
Stop loss: Rs 637
 
Bharat Financial Inclusion : Indicator buy
Target: Rs 650
Stop loss: Rs 590
 
Century Textiles : Indicator buy
Target: Rs 865
Stop loss: Rs 815
Tags  Prakash Gaba prakashgaba.com Nifty Bank Nifty Axis Bank Bharat Petroleum Corporation Bharat Financial Inclusion Century Textiles and Industries

Related Stories

Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Support for Nifty at 8140; BPCL bullish play: Prakash Gaba

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.