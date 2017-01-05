Support for Nifty at 8100: Prakash Gaba

Market review for December 5, 2017

Nifty (8191) we said 'the Nifty traded volatile during the day and closed mildly positive indicating that Nifty is still up and the upside targets of 8228-8250-8319 still valid as long as 8100 holds'. The Nifty unfolded flat in narrow range. I expect a wide day ahead and levels remains the same.

The support for the Nifty is at 8100 and the resistance is at 8228-8250-8319.