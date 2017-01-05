Support for Nifty at 8100: Prakash Gaba

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com is of the view that support for the Nifty is at 8100 and the resistance is at 8228-8250-8319.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Technicals » Technicals

Jan 05, 2017, 08.04 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Support for Nifty at 8100: Prakash Gaba

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com is of the view that support for the Nifty is at 8100 and the resistance is at 8228-8250-8319.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Support for Nifty at 8100: Prakash Gaba

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com is of the view that support for the Nifty is at 8100 and the resistance is at 8228-8250-8319.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

Prakash Gaba (more)

Technical Analyst, prakashgaba.com | Capital Expertise: Equity - Technical

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com

Market review for December 5, 2017

Nifty (8191) we said 'the Nifty traded volatile during the day and closed mildly positive  indicating that Nifty is still up and the upside targets of 8228-8250-8319 still valid as long as 8100 holds'. The Nifty unfolded flat in narrow range. I expect a wide day ahead and levels remains the same. 

The support for the Nifty is at 8100 and the resistance is at 8228-8250-8319.

Tags  Prakash Gaba prakashgaba.com Nifty
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Support for Nifty at 8100: Prakash Gaba

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.