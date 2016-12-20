Support for Nifty at 8050; GNFC bullish play: Prakash Gaba

According to Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com, Nifty has support at 8050 and resistance at 8160 while Bank Nifty has support at 18000 and resistance at 18700.
Dec 20, 2016, 07.51 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Support for Nifty at 8050; GNFC bullish play: Prakash Gaba

According to Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com, Nifty has support at 8050 and resistance at 8160 while Bank Nifty has support at 18000 and resistance at 18700.

Prakash Gaba (more)

Technical Analyst, prakashgaba.com | Capital Expertise: Equity - Technical

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com

Key levels to watch out today

Nifty (8104)         
 
Support: 8050
Resistance: 8160                  
 
Bank Nifty (18257)
 
Support: 18000
Resistance: 18700
 
Stocks
 
Bullish plays
 
GNFC : Indicator buy
Target: Rs 234
Stop loss: Rs 211     
 
Reliance Capital : Break out
Target: Rs 470
Stop loss: Rs 449
 
Bearish plays
 
Bajaj Finance : Indicator sell
Target: Rs 793
Stop loss: Rs 838
 
Larsen & Toubro : Break down
Target: Rs 1325
Stop loss: Rs 1350
