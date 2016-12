We said ‘technically there still seems to be some selling pressure near the highs and so some more dip to around 8050 not ruled out’. The Nifty unfolded weak as expected and closed in the green.Technically Nifty seems to be trapped 8275 and 8050 and so it needs to come out of this range for a trend to emerge.The support for the Nifty is at 8050-8000 and the resistance is at 8250-8275-8391.