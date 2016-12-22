Support for Nifty at 8000; ITC, Yes Bank bearish plays: Gaba

According to Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com, Nifty has support at 8000 and resistance at 8130 while Bank Nifty has support at 18000-17750 and resistance at 18300.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap SME Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Technicals » Technicals

Dec 22, 2016, 07.57 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Support for Nifty at 8000; ITC, Yes Bank bearish plays: Gaba

According to Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com, Nifty has support at 8000 and resistance at 8130 while Bank Nifty has support at 18000-17750 and resistance at 18300.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Support for Nifty at 8000; ITC, Yes Bank bearish plays: Gaba

According to Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com, Nifty has support at 8000 and resistance at 8130 while Bank Nifty has support at 18000-17750 and resistance at 18300.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

Prakash Gaba (more)

Technical Analyst, prakashgaba.com | Capital Expertise: Equity - Technical

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com

Key levels to watch out today

Nifty (8061)        
 
Support: 8000
Resistance: 8130                  
 
Bank Nifty (18084)
 
Support: 18000-17750
Resistance: 18300
 
Stocks
 
Bearish plays
 
Escorts : Break down
Target: Rs 273
Stop loss: Rs 292     
 
ITC : Indicator sell
Target: Rs 223
Stop loss: Rs 228
 
Jubilant Foodworks
Target: Rs 805
Stop loss: Rs 824
 
Yes Bank : Break down
Target: Rs 1100
Stop loss: Rs 1150
Tags  Prakash Gaba prakashgaba.com Nifty Bank Nifty Escorts ITC Jubilant Foodworks Yes Bank

Related Stories

Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Support for Nifty at 8000; ITC, Yes Bank bearish plays: Gaba

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login