Support for Nifty at 8000; HDFC Bank bullish play: Prakash Gaba

Dec 30, 2016, 10.46 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com is of the view that Nifty has support at 8000 and resistance at 8228 while Bank Nifty has support at 17800 and resistance at 18300.
Prakash Gaba (more)
Technical Analyst, prakashgaba.com | Capital Expertise: Equity - Technical
Key levels to watch out today
Nifty (8104)
Support: 8000
Resistance: 8228
Bank Nifty (18033)
Support: 17800
Resistance: 18300
Stocks
Bullish plays
HDFC Bank : Break out
Target: Rs 1220
Stop loss: Rs 1190
Maruti Suzuki : Bounce back
Target: Rs 5470
Stop loss: Rs 5260
NBCC
Target: Rs 243
Stop loss: Rs 233
TCS
Target: Rs 2385
Stop loss: Rs 2330
