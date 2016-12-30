Support for Nifty at 8000; HDFC Bank bullish play: Prakash Gaba

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com is of the view that Nifty has support at 8000 and resistance at 8228 while Bank Nifty has support at 17800 and resistance at 18300.
Dec 30, 2016, 10.46 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Support for Nifty at 8000; HDFC Bank bullish play: Prakash Gaba

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com is of the view that Nifty has support at 8000 and resistance at 8228 while Bank Nifty has support at 17800 and resistance at 18300.

Prakash Gaba (more)

Technical Analyst, prakashgaba.com | Capital Expertise: Equity - Technical

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com

Key levels to watch out today

Nifty (8104)        
 
Support: 8000
Resistance: 8228                  
 
Bank Nifty (18033)
 
Support: 17800
Resistance: 18300
 
Stocks
 
Bullish plays               
 
HDFC Bank : Break out
Target: Rs 1220
Stop loss: Rs 1190   
 
Maruti Suzuki : Bounce back
Target: Rs 5470
Stop loss: Rs 5260
 
NBCC
Target: Rs 243
Stop loss: Rs 233
 
TCS
Target: Rs 2385
Stop loss: Rs 2330

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.