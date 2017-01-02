Support for Nifty at 8000; Havells, HPCL bullish plays: Gaba

According to Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com, Nifty has support at 8000 and resistance at 8228-8250 while Bank Nifty has support at 18000 and resistance at 18400.
Jan 02, 2017, 11.27 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Support for Nifty at 8000; Havells, HPCL bullish plays: Gaba

According to Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com, Nifty has support at 8000 and resistance at 8228-8250 while Bank Nifty has support at 18000 and resistance at 18400.

Prakash Gaba (more)

Technical Analyst, prakashgaba.com | Capital Expertise: Equity - Technical

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com

Key levels to watch out today

Nifty (8185)        
 
Support: 8000
Resistance: 8228-8250         
 
Bank Nifty (18172)
 
Support: 18000
Resistance: 18400
 
Stocks
 
Bullish plays               
 
Havells India : Break out
Target: Rs 353
Stop loss: Rs 336     
 
HPCL : Bounce back
Target: Rs 450
Stop loss: Rs 435
 
India Cements : Indicator buy
Target: Rs 122
Stop loss: Rs 114
 
Infosys : Indicator buy
Target: Rs 1035
Stop loss: Rs 1000

"I like Tata Chemicals , that is looking good, can climb to levels closer to Rs 515, keep stop loss below Rs 505.

"The stock that looks weak is State Bank of India . That can slide down levels closer to Rs 243-240 zones, keep stop loss above Rs 253."
Tags  Prakash Gaba prakashgaba.com Nifty Bank Nifty Havells India Hindustan Petroleum Corporation India Cements Infosys Tata Chemicals State Bank of India

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.