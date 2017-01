Support for Nifty at 8000; Havells, HPCL bullish plays: Gaba

Key levels to watch out today(8185)Support: 8000Resistance: 8228-8250(18172)Support: 18000Resistance: 18400Bullish plays Havells India : Break outTarget: Rs 353Stop loss: Rs 336 HPCL : Bounce backTarget: Rs 450Stop loss: Rs 435 India Cements : Indicator buyTarget: Rs 122Stop loss: Rs 114 Infosys : Indicator buyTarget: Rs 1035Stop loss: Rs 1000"I like Tata Chemicals , that is looking good, can climb to levels closer to Rs 515, keep stop loss below Rs 505."The stock that looks weak is State Bank of India . That can slide down levels closer to Rs 243-240 zones, keep stop loss above Rs 253."