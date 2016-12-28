Support for Nifty at 7950; Dr Reddys Labs indicator buy: Gaba

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com is of the view that Nifty has support at 7950 and resistance at 8130 while Bank Nifty has support at 17700 and resistance at 18200.
Dec 28, 2016, 10.30 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Support for Nifty at 7950; Dr Reddy's Labs indicator buy: Gaba

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com is of the view that Nifty has support at 7950 and resistance at 8130 while Bank Nifty has support at 17700 and resistance at 18200.

Support for Nifty at 7950; Dr Reddys Labs indicator buy: Gaba

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com is of the view that Nifty has support at 7950 and resistance at 8130 while Bank Nifty has support at 17700 and resistance at 18200.

Prakash Gaba (more)

Technical Analyst, prakashgaba.com | Capital Expertise: Equity - Technical

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com

Key levels to watch out today

Nifty (8030)        
 
Support: 7950
Resistance: 8130                  
 
Bank Nifty (17880)
 
Support: 17700
Resistance: 18200
 
Stocks
 
Bullish plays               
 
Apollo Hospitals : Base formation
Target: Rs 1180
Stop loss: Rs 1130   
 
Godrej Consumer
Target: Rs 1490
Stop loss: Rs 1440
 
JSW Steel : Indicator buy
Target: Rs 1635
Stop loss: Rs 1550

" Axis Bank looks good to me. The target that I have is around Rs 450, may take a day or two for that, stop loss below Rs 435 should be just fine."

" Dr Reddy's Laboratories  has done quite well. Target that I have is around Rs 3,100, keep stop loss below Rs 3,030."
Tags  Prakash Gaba prakashgaba.com NIfty Bank Nifty Apollo Hospitals Enterprises Dr Reddys Laboratories Godrej Consumer Products JSW Steel Axis Bank

