Support for Nifty at 7950; Dr Reddys Labs indicator buy: Gaba

Dec 28, 2016, 10.30 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com is of the view that Nifty has support at 7950 and resistance at 8130 while Bank Nifty has support at 17700 and resistance at 18200.
Prakash Gaba (more)
Technical Analyst, prakashgaba.com | Capital Expertise: Equity - Technical
