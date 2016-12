Support for Nifty at 7950; Dr Reddys Labs indicator buy: Gaba

Key levels to watch out today(8030)Support: 7950Resistance: 8130(17880)Support: 17700Resistance: 18200StocksBullish plays Apollo Hospitals : Base formationTarget: Rs 1180Stop loss: Rs 1130Target: Rs 1490Stop loss: Rs 1440 JSW Steel : Indicator buyTarget: Rs 1635Stop loss: Rs 1550 Axis Bank looks good to me. The target that I have is around Rs 450, may take a day or two for that, stop loss below Rs 435 should be just fine." Dr Reddy's Laboratories has done quite well. Target that I have is around Rs 3,100, keep stop loss below Rs 3,030."