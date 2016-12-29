Support for Nifty at 7950-7897: Prakash Gaba

Market review for December 29, 2016

Nifty (8035) we said 'technically we can see some upside to even around 8120 and dips until 7950 would be buying opportunity' the Nifty traded higher as expected and saw profit booking in the upper regions for Nifty to close flat for the day.



We are now into an F&O expiry and I would say that volatility is not ruled out and close with stiff resistance near 8120 and supports near 7950.

The support for the Nifty is at 7950-7897 and the resistance is at 8120-8160