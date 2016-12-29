Support for Nifty at 7950-7897: Prakash Gaba

Home » News » Technicals » Technicals
Dec 29, 2016
Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com is of the view that support for the Nifty is at 7950-7897 and the resistance is at 8120-8160.
Prakash Gaba (more)
Technical Analyst, prakashgaba.com | Capital Expertise: Equity - Technical
Market review for December 29, 2016
Nifty (8035) we said 'technically we can see some upside to even around 8120 and dips until 7950 would be buying opportunity' the Nifty traded higher as expected and saw profit booking in the upper regions for Nifty to close flat for the day.
We are now into an F&O expiry and I would say that volatility is not ruled out and close with stiff resistance near 8120 and supports near 7950.
The support for the Nifty is at 7950-7897 and the resistance is at 8120-8160
