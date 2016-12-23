Support for Nifty at 7897; L&T, Titan bearish plays: Gaba

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com is of the view that Nifty has support at 7897 and resistance at 8050 while Bank Nifty has support at 17650 and resistance at 18000.
Dec 23, 2016, 09.21 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Support for Nifty at 7897; L&T, Titan bearish plays: Gaba

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com is of the view that Nifty has support at 7897 and resistance at 8050 while Bank Nifty has support at 17650 and resistance at 18000.

Support for Nifty at 7897; L&T, Titan bearish plays: Gaba

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com is of the view that Nifty has support at 7897 and resistance at 8050 while Bank Nifty has support at 17650 and resistance at 18000.

Prakash Gaba (more)

Technical Analyst, prakashgaba.com | Capital Expertise: Equity - Technical

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com

Key levels to watch out today

Nifty (7979)        
 
Support: 7897
Resistance: 8050                  
 
Bank Nifty (17891)
 
Support: 17650
Resistance: 18000
 
Stocks
 
Bearish plays
 
Larsen & Toubro : Break down
Target: Rs 1300
Stop loss: Rs 1325   
 
Titan Company : Indicator sell
Target: Rs 302
Stop loss: Rs 314
 
Vedanta : Break down
Target: Rs 210
Stop loss: Rs 223

"I would look at a very conditional buy on ICICI Bank only if it crosses Rs 255. If it doesn't cross Rs 255, I am not buying it. If it does happen, may be around Rs 262-263 zones, keep stop loss below Rs 250."
Tags  Prakash Gaba prakashgaba.com Nifty Bank Nifty Larsen and Toubro Titan Company Vedanta ICICI Bank

