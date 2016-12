Support for Nifty at 7897; L&T, Titan bearish plays: Gaba

Key levels to watch out today(7979)Support: 7897Resistance: 8050(17891)Support: 17650Resistance: 18000Bearish plays Larsen & Toubro : Break downTarget: Rs 1300Stop loss: Rs 1325 Titan Company : Indicator sellTarget: Rs 302Stop loss: Rs 314 Vedanta : Break downTarget: Rs 210Stop loss: Rs 223"I would look at a very conditional buy on ICICI Bank only if it crosses Rs 255. If it doesn't cross Rs 255, I am not buying it. If it does happen, may be around Rs 262-263 zones, keep stop loss below Rs 250."