Support for Nifty at 7897; Bajaj Auto bullish play: Prakash Gaba

Nifty has support at 7897 and resistance at 8050 while Bank Nifty has support at 17700 and resistance at 18100, says Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Technicals » Technicals

Dec 26, 2016, 10.22 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Support for Nifty at 7897; Bajaj Auto bullish play: Prakash Gaba

Nifty has support at 7897 and resistance at 8050 while Bank Nifty has support at 17700 and resistance at 18100, says Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Support for Nifty at 7897; Bajaj Auto bullish play: Prakash Gaba

Nifty has support at 7897 and resistance at 8050 while Bank Nifty has support at 17700 and resistance at 18100, says Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

Prakash Gaba (more)

Technical Analyst, prakashgaba.com | Capital Expertise: Equity - Technical

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com

Key levels to watch out today

Nifty (7986)        
 
Support: 7897
Resistance: 8050                  
 
Bank Nifty (17884)
 
Support: 17700
Resistance: 18100
 
Stocks
 
Bullish plays               
 
Bajaj Auto : Break out
Target: Rs 1300
Stop loss: Rs 1325   
 
Indian Oil Corporation : Indicator buy
Target: Rs 302
Stop loss: Rs 314
 
Bearish plays
 
Bank of Baroda : Indicator sell
Target: Rs 150
Stop loss: Rs 155
 
Tech Mahindra : Indicator sell
Target: Rs 455
Stop loss: Rs  475
Tags  Prakash Gaba prakashgaba.com Nifty Bank Nifty Bajaj Auto Indian Oil Corporation Bank Of Baroda Tech Mahindra

Related Stories

Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Support for Nifty at 7897; Bajaj Auto bullish play: Prakash Gaba

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login