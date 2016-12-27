Support for Nifty at 7897-7800; L&T indicator buy: Prakash Gaba

Nifty has support at 7897-7800 and resistance at 8050 while Bank Nifty has support at 17500 and resistance at 17850, says Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Technicals » Technicals

Dec 27, 2016, 07.51 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Support for Nifty at 7897-7800; L&T indicator buy: Prakash Gaba

Nifty has support at 7897-7800 and resistance at 8050 while Bank Nifty has support at 17500 and resistance at 17850, says Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Support for Nifty at 7897-7800; L&T indicator buy: Prakash Gaba

Nifty has support at 7897-7800 and resistance at 8050 while Bank Nifty has support at 17500 and resistance at 17850, says Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

Prakash Gaba (more)

Technical Analyst, prakashgaba.com | Capital Expertise: Equity - Technical

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com

Key levels to watch out today

Nifty (7908)        
 
Support: 7897-7800
Resistance: 8050                  
 
Bank Nifty (17656)
 
Support: 17500
Resistance: 17850
 
Stocks
 
Bullish plays               
 
Bajaj Auto : Base formation
Target: Rs 2660
Stop loss: Rs 2580   
 
Larsen & Toubro : Indicator buy
Target: Rs 1360
Stop loss: Rs 1320
 
Bearish plays
 
SpiceJet : Indicator sell
Target: Rs 56
Stop loss: Rs 58
 
Reliance Communications : Indicator sell
Target: Rs 30
Stop loss: Rs 35
Tags  Prakash Gaba prakashgaba.com Bajaj Auto Larsen and Toubro SpiceJet Reliance Communications Nifty

Related Stories

Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Support for Nifty at 7897-7800; L&T indicator buy: Prakash Gaba

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login