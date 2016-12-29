Support for Bank Nifty at 17700; see break out in Bata: Gaba

Nifty has support at 7950 and resistance at 8130 while Bank Nifty has support at 17700 and resistance at 18200, says Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com.
Dec 29, 2016, 07.53 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Support for Bank Nifty at 17700; see break out in Bata: Gaba

Nifty has support at 7950 and resistance at 8130 while Bank Nifty has support at 17700 and resistance at 18200, says Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com.

Support for Bank Nifty at 17700; see break out in Bata: Gaba

Nifty has support at 7950 and resistance at 8130 while Bank Nifty has support at 17700 and resistance at 18200, says Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com.

Prakash Gaba (more)

Technical Analyst, prakashgaba.com | Capital Expertise: Equity - Technical

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com

Key levels to watch out today

Nifty (8035)        
 
Support: 7950
Resistance: 8130                  
 
Bank Nifty (17877)
 
Support: 17700
Resistance: 18200
 
Stocks
 
Bullish plays               
 
Bata India : Break out
Target: Rs 450
Stop loss: Rs 430     
 
Bharat Financial Inclusion : Bounce back
Target: Rs 615
Stop loss: Rs 550
 
Bearish plays
 
Tata Communications : Indicator sell
Target: Rs 585
Stop loss: Rs 620
 
Vedanta : Indicator sell
Target: Rs 204
Stop loss: Rs 217
Support for Bank Nifty at 17700; see break out in Bata: Gaba

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.