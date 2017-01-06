Resistance for Nifty at 8367-8435: Prakash Gaba

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com is of the view that support for the Nifty is at 8228 and the resistance is at 8319-8367-8435.
Jan 06, 2017, 08.42 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Resistance for Nifty at 8367-8435: Prakash Gaba

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com is of the view that support for the Nifty is at 8228 and the resistance is at 8319-8367-8435.

Prakash Gaba (more)

Technical Analyst, prakashgaba.com | Capital Expertise: Equity - Technical

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com

Market review for December 6

Nifty (8274) we said 'the Nifty traded volatile during the day and closed mildly positive indicating that it is still up and the upside targets of 8228-8250-8319 still valid as long as 8100 holds'. The Nifty unfolded as expected with a wide day and closed in the green. Technically, upside is still on and the next technical targets in the days to come is 8319-8367-8435

The support for the Nifty is at 8228 and the resistance is at 8319-8367-8435.

 

Resistance for Nifty at 8367-8435: Prakash Gaba

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.