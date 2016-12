Resistance for Nifty at 8250; buy Biocon: Prakash Gaba

Key levels to watch out today(8139)Support: 8050Resistance: 8250(18313)Support: 18000Resistance: 18700Bullish plays Biocon : Indicator buyTarget: Rs 1020Stop loss: Rs 957 Page Industries : Break outTarget: Rs 14500Stop loss: Rs 13750Bearish playsTarget: Rs 120Stop loss: Rs 124 Federal Bank : Break downTarget: Rs 67Stop loss: Rs 70"I have two sells. Asian Paints looks weak to me. It can slide down to levels closer to around Rs 875, keep stop loss above Rs 906.""BHEL is another sell. Possible target on the downside is around Rs 120 zones and stop loss above Rs 123.""I had a buy on Quess Corp but that has achieved the target. So, I will skip that. However, go instead for Ashok Leyland . That looks good to me. I think it can climb to levels closer to Rs 80, keep stop loss at Rs 77."