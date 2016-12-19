Resistance for Nifty at 8250; buy Biocon: Prakash Gaba

Nifty has support at 8050 and resistance at 8250 while Bank Nifty has support at 18000 and resistance at 18700, says Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com.
Dec 19, 2016, 10.28 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Resistance for Nifty at 8250; buy Biocon: Prakash Gaba

Nifty has support at 8050 and resistance at 8250 while Bank Nifty has support at 18000 and resistance at 18700, says Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com.

Prakash Gaba (more)

Technical Analyst, prakashgaba.com | Capital Expertise: Equity - Technical

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com

Key levels to watch out today

Nifty (8139)        
 
Support: 8050
Resistance: 8250                  
 
Bank Nifty (18313)
 
Support: 18000
Resistance: 18700
 
Stocks
 
Bullish plays
 
Biocon : Indicator buy
Target: Rs 1020
Stop loss: Rs 957     
 
Page Industries : Break out
Target: Rs 14500
Stop loss: Rs 13750
 
Bearish plays
 
BHEL
Target: Rs 120
Stop loss: Rs 124
 
Federal Bank : Break down
Target: Rs 67
Stop loss: Rs 70

"I have two sells. Asian Paints looks weak to me. It can slide down to levels closer to around Rs 875, keep stop loss above Rs 906." 

"BHEL is another sell. Possible target on the downside is around Rs 120 zones and stop loss above Rs 123." 

"I had a buy on Quess Corp but that has achieved the target. So, I will skip that. However, go instead for Ashok Leyland . That looks good to me. I think it can climb to levels closer to Rs 80, keep stop loss at Rs 77."
