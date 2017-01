We said '8100 seems to be a strong support and 8228-8250-8319 as stiff resistance'. The Nifty traded volatile during the day and closed mildly positive indicating that Nifty is still up and the upside targets of 8228-8250-8319 still valid as long as 8100 holds.The support for the Nifty is at 8100 and the resistance is at 8228-8250-8319.