We said 'technically now 8100 is a strong support zone to work with and upside beyond 8228 is 8319'. The Nifty opened with a bull gap and sold off but recovered towards the later part of the day and closed flat.Technically the analysis remains the same, 8100 seems to be a strong support and 8228-8250-8319 as stiff resistance.The support for the Nifty is at 8100 and the resistance is at 8228-8319.