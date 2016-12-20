Resistance for Nifty at 8200-8250-8275: Prakash Gaba

Home » News » Technicals » Technicals
Dec 20, 2016, 07.51 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Prakash Gaba, Technical Analyst at prakashgaba.com is of the view that support for Nifty is at 8050-8000 and resistance is at 8200-8250-8275.
Prakash Gaba (more)
Technical Analyst, prakashgaba.com | Capital Expertise: Equity - Technical