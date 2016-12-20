Resistance for Nifty at 8200-8250-8275: Prakash Gaba

Prakash Gaba, Technical Analyst at prakashgaba.com is of the view that support for Nifty is at 8050-8000 and resistance is at 8200-8250-8275.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap SME Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Technicals » Technicals

Dec 20, 2016, 07.51 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Resistance for Nifty at 8200-8250-8275: Prakash Gaba

Prakash Gaba, Technical Analyst at prakashgaba.com is of the view that support for Nifty is at 8050-8000 and resistance is at 8200-8250-8275.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Resistance for Nifty at 8200-8250-8275: Prakash Gaba

Prakash Gaba, Technical Analyst at prakashgaba.com is of the view that support for Nifty is at 8050-8000 and resistance is at 8200-8250-8275.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

| 1 Comments

Prakash Gaba (more)

Technical Analyst, prakashgaba.com | Capital Expertise: Equity - Technical

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com

Market Review for December 20, 2016

Nifty (8104) we said 'technically Nifty seems to be trapped 8275 and 8050 and so it needs to come out of this range for a trend to emerge' the Nifty opened with a bear gap and traded volatile to close in the red. Technically, 8200 is a stiff resistance to deal with and the downside seems open .

The support for the Nifty is at 8050-8000 and the resistance is at 8200-8250-8275.
Tags  Prakash Gaba prakashgaba.com Nifty
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Resistance for Nifty at 8200-8250-8275: Prakash Gaba

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login